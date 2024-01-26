1,500 Galway farmers exit trade in past decade

More than a thousand farmers in Galway have left the trade in the past decade.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports that between 2011 and 2022, 1,434 farmers exited farming across the county.

The Census figures analysed by the Irish Farmers Journal show that around 1,400 farmers nationwide exit farming each year, with half of those in Connacht, Clare, Kerry and Donegal.

In total across the country, 13,455 farmers have left the sector between 2011 and 2022.

One of the reasons being cited for the decline is the increase in part time farmers, resulting in many farmers placing another profession as their main employment.

Another is the age demographic, with the average age of farmers standing at 58 – meaning many farmers are retiring.