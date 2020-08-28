1500 children and teenagers waiting for Child psychology services in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Almost 1500 children and teenagers are waiting for child psychology services in Galway.

Figures released through a parliamentary question show that 1464 young people in Galway were waiting for a child primary care psychology appointment at the end of June.

According to the HSE 954 of these were on the waiting list for over a year.

Nationwide over 8 thousand minors were waiting for treatment as of June, while 3359 of them were waiting for over a year.

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has branded the size of these waiting lists as a “national scandal.”

