1500 children and teenagers waiting for Child psychology services in Galway

Almost 1500 children and teenagers are waiting for child psychology services in Galway.
Figures released through a parliamentary question show that 1464 young people in Galway were waiting for a child primary care psychology appointment at the end of June.
According to the HSE 954 of these were on the waiting list for over a year.
Nationwide over 8 thousand minors were waiting for treatment as of June, while 3359 of them were waiting for over a year.
Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has branded the size of these waiting lists as a “national scandal.”
