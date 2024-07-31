Galway Bay FM

31 July 2024

150 new jobs to be filled ahead of opening of Radisson RED Hotel in Mervue

150 new jobs are to be filled ahead of the opening of the new Radisson RED Hotel in Mervue later this year.

The 177 bedroom hotel at Crown Square – which boasts a rooftop bar and restaurant – is to be the groups first Radisson RED Hotel in Ireland.

They’re described as upscale boutique hotels, tailored around the millennial mindset with art, music and fashion.

Open recruitment days will take place on Thursday August 8th and Friday 9th from 11am to 6pm, for a wide range of positions.

Madeline Riley, CEO of Radisson RED Galway, explained to John Morley what’s on offer.

