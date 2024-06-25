25 June 2024
~1 minutes read
150 homes in Galway to get free hot water in EnergyCloud project
A New EnergyCloud project has been launched in Galway.
It will enable 150 homes to receive free tanks of hot water from surplus renewable energy
The smart device is a landmark sustainability initiative from EnergyCloud and Amazon Web Services
It will be hugely beneficial to the residents concerned
It’s been launched by Junior Minister Alan Dillon at the Gusta Gaoithe wind farm in Ardderoo
Minister Dillon says the Government expects more homes to be able to take advantage of excess renewable energy
He states it will allow households to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint.