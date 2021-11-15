15% week on week drop in number of Covid patients at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a 15% drop in the number of Covid patients at UHG over the last week.

27 virus patients are receiving care at the city acute hospital today, down from 32 on the same day last week.

At Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there are 13 patients receiving care today, a significant increase from last week when seven coronavirus patients were receiving care at the East Galway facility.

Patient numbers at the ICU are relatively low today with two receiving ICU care at UHG, and 1 at Portiuncula.

It comes as the Cabinet Sub Committee on Covid-19 will meet this evening to consider further actions aimed at addressing rising infection rates.

The wider use of covid certs, antigen tests and a recommendation for people work from home where possible are among the measures set to be discussed.

A full Cabinet meeting will then be held tomorrow to approve any changes.

It comes as a further 3,805 cases were confirmed yesterday, while 596 covid patients were in hospital last night, and 106 are in ICU.