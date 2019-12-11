15 thousand children waiting for hospital treatment in west and north west

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

New data shows over 15 thousand children are waiting for treatment at acute hospitals across the west and north-west.

The HSE does not reveal waiting list figures from individual hospitals in the west, which is a cause of concern to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

The IHCA is calling for “full transparency” on the numbers of children waiting to access treatment in Saolta hospitals in Galway, Roscommon, Mayo and Donegal.

