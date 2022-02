Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There was a 15 percent increase in start-ups across Galway last year.

New figures from CRIF Vision-net show that there were 992 new registrations throughout 2021.

That is the third highest figure nationwide behind Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, new registrations were up by 13 percent last year, with 25,695 new start-ups.

Mayo was the only county to record a decrease – with registrations dropping by 2 per cent.