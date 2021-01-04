15 percent drop in new car sales across Galway during 2020

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a drop of more than 15 percent in car sales recorded across Galway during 2020.

3,632 vehicles were sold in the county last year – compared to 4,300 sold during 2019.

Galway had a 4.1 percent share of the national market.

Nationwide, over 88 thousand cars were sold between January and December – a drop of 25 percent on the figure recorded in 2019.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says like many other sectors, 2020 was a difficult year for the motor industry – with Covid-19 compounding a drop in sales in recent years due to Brexit.