15% of Galway drivers were penalty-point holders last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 15 percent of drivers in Galway were penalty-point holders last year.

Figures in the Irish Independent show that of the 186,000 license holders in the COUNTY, almost 29,000 had penalty points in 2022.

The RSA also found the number of penalty point offences detected by Gardaí fell by 10.5 percent across the country.

Of the 3.3 million license holders in Ireland, almost 500,000 received penalty points last year – that’s around 15 percent of drivers.

Road Safety Authority figures show speeding remains the most common penalty-point offence, with almost 147,000 detections made last year.

However, the number of penalty points issued for speeding did drop by 9 percent.

The RSA found disparity across different regions, with motorists in Offaly clocking up the most points.

Almost a fifth of drivers there had penalty points last year, while Donegal has the lowest percentage of offenders at 11.5%.