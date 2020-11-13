15 new COVID-19 cases in Galway – 482 cases nationally, 7 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,972 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 12th November, the HPSC has been notified of 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 67,099* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:                                                           

  • 238 are men / 244 are women
  • 61% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 128 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st December.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed cases. The figure of 67,099 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 12NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (30OCT2020 to 12NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days (30OCT2020 to 12NOV2020)
Ireland482129.26,154
Donegal24270.7431
Limerick36196.5383
Roscommon6161.1104
Meath24152.8298
Westmeath13151.0134
Louth17149.0192
Sligo5145.095
Mayo15144.8189
Waterford43142.0165
Dublin128138.21,862
Laois** (<5)131.1111
Kilkenny6129.0128
Monaghan13128.779
Kerry9128.6190
Longford5122.350
Tipperary9117.2187
Offaly16110.386
Cork45109.1592
Cavan9107.682
Clare8104.4124
Carlow** (<5)103.659
Galway1586.8224
Kildare1785.4190
Wicklow671.6102
Leitrim** (<5)62.420
Wexford651.477

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

