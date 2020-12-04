15 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 265 nationally, and 6 further deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.



There has now been a total of 2,086 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight Thursday 3rd December, the HPSC has been notified of 265* confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 73,491** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 131 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

84 in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress spread of the virus. We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks.

“The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of COVID-19. I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe. Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe.”



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.



* A technical issue that delayed uploading of laboratory results to the HPSC has been resolved. It led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days. The reporting will be reflected in a higher number of cases tomorrow. There has been no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing. Day on day variations such as these are taken into account in all epidemiological analyses.



**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 73,491 confirmed cases reflects this.



Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 03 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 03Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population New Cases during last 14 days Ireland 265 78.3 3727 Donegal 19 211.1 336 Louth 28 162.9 210 Kilkenny 5 148.1 147 Limerick 27 141.1 275 Monaghan 10 114 70 Wicklow 15 106 151 Carlow <5 93.1 53 Longford <5 90.5 37 Dublin 84 89.4 1205 Mayo <5 82.8 108 Tipperary 10 82.7 132 Waterford <5 68.9 80 Cavan 6 52.5 40 Roscommon 0 51.1 33 Laois <5 49.6 42 Cork 12 49.4 268 Galway 15 49.2 127 Meath 0 49.2 96 Kildare 8 48.5 108 Sligo <5 42.7 28 Clare <5 38.7 46 Offaly <5 37.2 29 Kerry <5 35.2 52 Westmeath <5 25.9 23 Wexford <5 18.7 28 Leitrim <5 9.4 3

Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 38.2.