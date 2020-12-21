15 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 727 nationwide with no additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 2,158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 20th December, the HPSC has been notified of 727 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 80,267* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 359 are men / 366 are women
  • 62% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 311 in Dublin, 51 in Kilkenny, 48 in Wexford, 44 in Donegal, 44 in Cork and the remaining 229 cases are spread across 19 other counties. 

As of 2pm today 241 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.


Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our current disease trends are gravely concerning. The situation has deteriorated rapidly in recent days. A total of 3,837 cases have been notified in the past 7 days. The five day rolling average has increased from 339 on 17th December to 616 on 21st December, an 82% increase. It is now as important as it was back in March to limit your contacts and protect your loved ones.”

Dr Lorraine Nolan, Chief Executive, Health Products Regulatory Authority, said: “Today we welcome a highly significant announcement from the European Medicines Agency in their recommendation to approve a first vaccine for COVID-19 in Europe. It is a key development in our continued efforts to tackling this pandemic. This will become one additional defence in our suite of public health actions to protect us from COVID-19.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The virus is transmitting very rapidly, faster than we have seen at any point since March. The case numbers are growing at least 5-7% per day and, of particular concern, across all age groups.”

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said; “To date, the novel SARS-CoV-2 UK variant has not been detected in Ireland. However, as we know the variant has been circulating in the UK since September, therefore we cannot exclude the possibility that the variant is already in Ireland. We are prioritising the sequencing of cases with confirmed or suspected links to the UK.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed case. The figure of 80,267 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 20Dec2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 20Dec2020)New Cases during last 14 days (20Dec2020)
Ireland727122.45,827
Donegal44273.9436
Louth21240.5310
Kilkenny51226.7225
Wexford48199.7299
Carlow<5191.5109
Cavan6177.2135
Laois<5173.6147
Limerick35164.7321
Monaghan15148.291
Dublin311142.61,921
Longford0141.958
Kerry24124.6184
Meath24118.9232
Mayo<5111.1145
Waterford16107.6125
Sligo8103.868
Kildare2189.4199
Wicklow1172.3103
Tipperary565.8105
Cork4457.8314
Offaly057.745
Galway1551.5133
Roscommon651.133
Westmeath547.342
Clare93238
Leitrim<528.19

