15 more deaths from COVID-19 in the Republic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 15 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,533 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 16 May, the HPSC has been notified of 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 14 May (23,879 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,092 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,530 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,657 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,357 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,346 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health commented: “Today is the first time we have seen the number of confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March.



“While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today’s numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society.”