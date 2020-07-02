15 Galway businesses awarded funding to boost online presence post-lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 15 Galway businesses have been awarded funding as part of a national plan to help businesses boost their online presence.

The new Covid-19 online retail scheme is designed to help businesses reach a wider customer base online following the recent coronavirus lockdown.

An average of 35,000 euro was given to each businesses as a grant to help boost their online reach.

183 businesses were successful nationwide, while around 200 had their application turned down for the scheme.

Six-point-five million euro has been put into the initiative, with Enterprise Ireland saying there will be more opportunities.

Locally, Cunniffe Electrical, The Gourmet Tart Company and Craughwell Furniture are just three of 15 businesses across the county that have been awarded the grant.

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon says the lockdown has created a new demand for online shopping amongst consumers.

