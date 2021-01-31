15 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 1247 new cases – 76 in Galway

Galway bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
All 15 deaths occurred in January.
The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 68-99 years.
There has been a total of 3,307 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 30th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 196,547* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 579 are men / 659 are women
- 60% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 39 years old
- 430 in Dublin, 97 in Wexford, 87 in Cork, 84 in Limerick, 76 in Galway and the remaining 473 cases are spread across all other counties**
As of 2pm today, 1,516 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “There is an onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures.
“The HPSC has comprehensive guidance on outbreak management and infection prevention control measures that every employer should be familiar with and activating on their premises. I encourage all employers and managers to review their workplaces and ensure they have effective measures in place.”
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 196,547 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 30Jan2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 30Jan2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (17Jan2021 to 30Jan2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (17Jan2021 to30Jan2021)
|Ireland
|1,247
|1,342
|501.0
|23,856
|Monaghan
|23
|35
|1070.3
|657
|Louth
|36
|47
|737.9
|951
|Carlow
|13
|25
|725.4
|413
|Waterford
|55
|49
|689.5
|801
|Wexford
|97
|51
|634.5
|950
|Dublin
|430
|477
|606.9
|8,177
|Mayo
|30
|43
|570.1
|744
|Meath
|33
|56
|504.0
|983
|Offaly
|19
|20
|500.3
|390
|Limerick
|84
|57
|495.6
|966
|Cavan
|20
|18
|491.0
|374
|Donegal
|31
|48
|479.9
|764
|Kildare
|48
|52
|452.6
|1,007
|Galway
|76
|75
|426.7
|1,101
|Cork
|87
|111
|426.4
|2,315
|Longford
|<5
|12
|386.6
|158
|Tipperary
|32
|32
|384.2
|613
|Laois
|22
|16
|379.0
|321
|Sligo
|15
|15
|358.6
|235
|Wicklow
|33
|28
|346.9
|494
|Westmeath
|11
|17
|318.8
|283
|Clare
|19
|19
|308.9
|367
|Kerry
|12
|18
|238.3
|352
|Kilkenny
|<5
|10
|234.8
|233
|Roscommon
|8
|8
|216.9
|140
|Leitrim
|6
|4
|209.1
|67
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 Day Incidence is 189.7
- 5-day moving average is 1,342