15 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 1247 new cases – 76 in Galway

Galway bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All 15 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 68-99 years.

There has been a total of 3,307 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 30th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 196,547* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

579 are men / 659 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

430 in Dublin, 97 in Wexford, 87 in Cork, 84 in Limerick, 76 in Galway and the remaining 473 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 2pm today, 1,516 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “There is an onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures.

“The HPSC has comprehensive guidance on outbreak management and infection prevention control measures that every employer should be familiar with and activating on their premises. I encourage all employers and managers to review their workplaces and ensure they have effective measures in place.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 196,547 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 30Jan2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 30Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (17Jan2021 to 30Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (17Jan2021 to30Jan2021) Ireland 1,247 1,342 501.0 23,856 Monaghan 23 35 1070.3 657 Louth 36 47 737.9 951 Carlow 13 25 725.4 413 Waterford 55 49 689.5 801 Wexford 97 51 634.5 950 Dublin 430 477 606.9 8,177 Mayo 30 43 570.1 744 Meath 33 56 504.0 983 Offaly 19 20 500.3 390 Limerick 84 57 495.6 966 Cavan 20 18 491.0 374 Donegal 31 48 479.9 764 Kildare 48 52 452.6 1,007 Galway 76 75 426.7 1,101 Cork 87 111 426.4 2,315 Longford <5 12 386.6 158 Tipperary 32 32 384.2 613 Laois 22 16 379.0 321 Sligo 15 15 358.6 235 Wicklow 33 28 346.9 494 Westmeath 11 17 318.8 283 Clare 19 19 308.9 367 Kerry 12 18 238.3 352 Kilkenny <5 10 234.8 233 Roscommon 8 8 216.9 140 Leitrim 6 4 209.1 67

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.