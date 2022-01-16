14,962 additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health have confirmed an additional 14,962 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

10,753 new cases were detected by PCR tests and 4,209 positive antigen tests were logged online.

It’s a significant drop on the highest recorded daily figure of over 26,000, which was reported on January 8th.

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has risen slightly to 965, an increase of 25 while there are 88 patients with the virus in ICU.

The five day moving average now stands at 18,360 – down from 19,226 yesterday.