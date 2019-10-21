149 fraud offences recorded in Galway so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 149 fraud offences have been recorded in Galway since the beginning of this year.

The figure was presented at a meeting of the city Joint Policing Committee at City Hall last evening and covers the nine month period from January to September this year.

The highest level of fraud was in the category of ‘deception’ with 63 such offences recorded.

There were also 18 offences concerning counterfeit notes and coins during the period – while 10 cases of compromised business email were also recorded.

