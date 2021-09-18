1,456 new cases of Covid reported nationally as hospital numbers fall by 15%

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There has been a 15 percent drop in the number of people in hospital in the past week.

The country’s five day moving average is now 1,325, down from 1,479 last week.

Meanwhile 86 percent of people over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated, with walk-in centres open again this weekend for first and second doses.

A further 1,456 Covid-19 cases were reported by the Department of Health.

There are 261 covid patients in hospital, down 27 in the past 24 hours.

Figures for Galway Hospitals show that Galway University Hospital have the second highest number of patients with Covid-19 with 23 receiving treatment.

However, this is a reduction of eight on a week ago.

Portiununcla Hospital in Ballinasloe have 1 patient receiving treatment.

Of that number in Galway University Hospital, 6 are in ICU. This is an increase of 2 on last week.