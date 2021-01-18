143 cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today as pressure continues on the health service nationwide.

131 Coronavirus patients are being treated at UHG, while 12 patients are attending Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

The intensive care unit at UHG is treating 10 COVID-19 patients – with two patients being treated for the virus in the ICU at Portiuncula Hospital.

It comes as over 2,000 people with COVID-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says healthcare workers are trying hard to remain in control.

More on Galway Bay fm news….