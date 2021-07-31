1427 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,427* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The figure is a decrease of 74 on yesterday’s figure.

It brings the five-day moving average of new cases to 1,363.

There are currently 164 people in hospital with the virus – of which 26 are in intensive care units.

Cases have remained consistently between 1,000 and 1,500 cases per day over the past week or so, following a sharp increase in daily figures in mid-July.

This weekend also marks a further expansion of the vaccination programme, with walk-in vaccination centres opened across the country for the first time.