1,423 new cases of COVID-19 nationally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,423* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 286 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“COVID-19 vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of COVID-19 in Ireland – it is important that all of us receive our COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to us.

“Once again today, we see more elements of our society and economy reopen. If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from COVID-19.

“If you display cold or flu like symptoms like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose, self-isolate immediately. Please do not meet up with others or attend events, work or school. Arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible.”