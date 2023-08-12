The deadline is approaching for artists living or working in Galway to apply for an international artistic residency programme.

‘AIR on the Edge’ is a one-month artistic exchange programme between Denmark, Finland, The Netherlands, Serbia and Ireland.

Two successful applicants from each country will be provided with studio space, self-catering accommodation, artist fees and travel expenses in another area.

Áras Éanna will offer two exchange artists the time and space to develop their practice and show new work in the unique environment of Inis Oírr.

The deadline for applicants is in two weeks’ time, the 25th of August, with the details on www.aircultureup.com

Dara McGee from Áras Éanna it’s a great opportunity for socially engaged artists to get experience working with new communities: