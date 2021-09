print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1,414 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today.

353 patients are in hospital with the virus, up 10 on yesterday, with 55 in intensive care – down four.

Meanwhile, a new report says four cases of the Mu variant of COVID have been identified in Ireland.

The World Health Organisation says the strain is a ‘variant of interest’ – but not a ‘variant of concern’.