Galway Bay fm newsroom – A further 1,413 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The five-day moving average stands at 1,395 – down almost 100 on two weeks ago.

Monaghan, Donegal and Louth have the highest 14-day incidence rates in the country.

There are 290 patients being treated for the virus in hospital, a drop of two since yesterday, while the number being treated in ICU has increased two to 67.