141 people waiting for home care supports in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 141 people are waiting for home care support packages across Galway.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane, who is urging the HSE to put homecare packages in place to free up space in hospitals.

HSE figures as of February show that 141 people in Galway are waiting for Home Care packages, while another 22 are waiting for additional supports.

Meanwhile in Roscommon, 69 people are awaiting a Home Care package and 5 more are waiting for aditional home care support.

Deputy Kerrane says additional resources need to be allocated to the home care sector to support both patients and under pressure home care professionals.

She says it's vital for people with underlying health conditions to stay out of hospitals and nursing homes during the COVID pandemic where possible