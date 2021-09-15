1400 people in Galway come off the PUP payment this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just over 14 hundred people in Galway have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the past week, with just under 6 thousand people making the claim

Nationally, more than 25 and a half thousand people have come off the PUP in the past week.

This week’s decrease represents a significant reduction, compared to a fall of just 3 thousand nationally the previous week.

It coincides with a drop in the top tier of the payment by 50 euro to 300 euro.

The majority of people who signed off the payment returned to work in the hospitality sector.