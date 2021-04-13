1,400 Galway pupils take part in Incredible Edibles health and wellbeing programme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1,400 Galway pupils, from 55 primary schools, have taken part in this year’s Incredible Edibles health and wellbeing programme.

Nationwide, over 25,000 primary school children participated in the events which showcased how children are keeping active in the garden and eating healthy to keep well this spring.

Incredible Edibles gives participating schools free grow packs that contain everything teachers need to start their own school garden.

Students then submit videos explaining how they keep active to keep well, while participants also take part in art and recipe competitions aimed at highlighting what they’ve learned about making good food choices.

This year’s initiative was held in conjunction with Healthy Ireland’s Keep Well Campaign, which is part of the Government Plan for Living with Covid-19.