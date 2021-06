print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1,400 fewer people will claim the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway this week.

13,218 people will receive the payment today – compared to 14,683 this day last week.

It comes as the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment nationwide is at its lowest level since last October.

Just over 244,000 people received the payment today, which is 23,000 fewer than last week.

The payment will close to new applicants at the end of this month.