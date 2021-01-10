140 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 6,888 nationwide and 8 further deaths

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,344 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 9th January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 147,613* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

3,252 are men / 3,595 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

2,088 in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,452 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 147,613 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 09Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021) Ireland 6,888 1291.2 61,484 Monaghan 140 2525.0 1,550 Louth 263 2201.2 2,837 Limerick 469 1878.4 3,661 Waterford 320 1644.9 1,911 Cavan 89 1483.4 1,130 Dublin 2,088 1477.4 19,906 Wexford 405 1436.0 2,150 Donegal 196 1409.0 2,243 Clare 208 1357.5 1,613 Cork 862 1340.7 7,278 Carlow 107 1299.8 740 Mayo 95 1168.5 1,525 Kilkenny 163 1160.9 1,152 Meath 216 1138.7 2,221 Sligo 43 1132.2 742 Kerry 192 1065.6 1,574 Kildare 238 971.2 2,161 Longford 43 902.8 369 Offaly 62 894.0 697 Laois 105 843.0 714 Tipperary 239 775.3 1,237 Galway 140 735.5 1,898 Roscommon 16 725.1 468 Leitrim 20 705.3 226 Westmeath 54 690.5 613 Wicklow 115 609.4 868

NOTE:

7-day incidence 960.3

5-day moving average 6,861