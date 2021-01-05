140 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 5,325 nationwide with 17 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 16 of today’s reported deaths occurred in January.

There has been a total of 2,282 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 4th January, the HPSC has been notified of 5,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 113,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

2,550 are men / 2,769 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

1,931 in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 840 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

“We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

“If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring COVID-19 back under control – which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 04Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (22Dec2020 to 04Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (22Dec2020 to 04Jan2021) Ireland 5,325 674.4 32,112 Monaghan 117 1243 763 Louth 238 1173.1 1,512 Limerick 322 1113.4 2,170 Donegal 238 950.4 1,513 Cavan 123 821.8 626 Dublin 1,931 809.4 10,906 Sligo 50 738.5 484 Mayo 99 729.5 952 Meath 196 605 1,180 Kerry 122 587 867 Cork 767 583.4 3,167 Kilkenny 66 564.3 560 Clare 89 559.7 665 Wexford 125 549.7 823 Kildare 323 534.8 1,190 Carlow 38 519.9 296 Laois 12 493.5 418 Waterford 103 480.3 558 Longford 5 467.3 191 Offaly 11 459.2 358 Galway 140 456.1 1,177 Roscommon 29 447.8 289 Leitrim 13 411.9 132 Westmeath 13 376.3 334 Tipperary 69 326.5 521 Wicklow 86 323 460

The following table has been included to show both positive tests and confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period. Normally, the number of confirmed cases reported on a given day correlates with the number of positive tests the preceding day, allowing for validation and removal of duplicates.

Once the delays that have arisen in recent days have been resolved, we will no longer report the laboratory test results.

Reporting over latest 14-day period (22/12/2020-05/01/2021)

Date reported Reported Confirmed cases Tests processed Positive tests detected Positivity rate 22/12/2020 – 20,660 1,077 5.2% 23/12/2020 939 22,884 1,269 5.5% 24/12/2020 922 21,416 1,643 7.7% 25/12/2020 1,019 11,999 1,207 10.1% 26/12/2020 1,293 3,536 343 9.7% 27/12/2020 744 9,405 1,178 12.5% 28/12/2020 764 13,805 2,007 14.5% 29/12/2020 1,546 17,484 2,867 16.4% 30/12/2020 1,720 26,312 4,371 16.6% 31/12/2020 1,620 27,389 5,621 20.5% 01/01/2021 1,754 20,846 4,553 21.8% 02/01/2021 3,394 28,545 6,486 22.7% 03/01/2021 4,692 20,571 5,199 25.3% 04/01/2021 6,110 19,869 4,426 22.3% 05/01/2021 5,325 – – –

NOTE:

7-day incidence 522.7

5-day moving average 4,309