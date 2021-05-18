14 thousand parking fines issued in Galway during pandemic

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 14 thousand drivers in Galway city received parking tickets during the pandemic.

Figures compiled by the Irish Independent show Galway, Wicklow, Kildare, Louth and Sligo issued the greatest volume of tickets per 100 thousand in population in the period from March 2020 to April 2021.

This represents a fall of seven thousand when compared to the previous year due to reduced traffic volumes as a result of the pandemic.

Galway county council issued 133 fines in the period as parking enforcement was relaxed.

Although enforcement was relaxed in county Dublin, more than 44 thousand fines were handed out.

Leitrim did not issue any parking tickets in the period as part of an effort to waive charges in a bid to support local business.

Roscommon has always had free parking in place.