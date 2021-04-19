14 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 403 nationwide with no additional deaths

print

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,836 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 18th April, the HPSC has been notified of 403 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

208 are men / 192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

174 in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties*

As of 8am today, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 17th, 2021, 1,204,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

852,189 people have received their first dose

351,874 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7-day incidence 54.7

5-day moving average 364

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 April 2021)

(incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 18Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 18Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (05Apr2021 to 18Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (05Apr2021 to 18Apr2021) Ireland 403 364 115.0 5,478 Donegal 11 25 204.2 325 Kildare 20 25 200.9 447 Offaly 6 9 192.4 150 Dublin 174 139 172.3 2,321 Meath 34 26 161.0 314 Longford <5 4 149.2 61 Westmeath 10 10 136.3 121 Laois <5 7 129.9 110 Cavan 8 6 122.1 93 Leitrim 12 4 103 33 Monaghan <5 4 97.7 60 Mayo 18 8 93.5 122 Louth 14 10 88.5 114 Roscommon 5 4 86.8 56 Limerick 7 14 86.2 168 Galway 14 16 84.9 219 Wicklow 9 7 75.8 108 Waterford <5 7 69.7 81 Carlow 5 4 66.7 38 Tipperary 8 6 58.9 94 Wexford <5 5 53.4 80 Kerry <5 4 39.9 59 Cork 16 13 39.8 216 Clare <5 3 38.7 46 Sligo 12 3 32.0 21 Kilkenny 0 2 21.2 21

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.