14 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 349 nationwide with 18 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom –
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
17 deaths occurred in March, and 1 in February.
The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 55 – 102 years.
There has been a total of 4,552 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 15th March, the HPSC has been notified of 349 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 227,663* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 172 are men / 177 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties. **
As of 8am today, 355 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 13th, 615,934 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 451,589 people have received their first dose
- 164,345 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 227,663 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 15Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 15Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 15Mar2021)
|Ireland
|349
|499
|148.1
|7,052
|Offaly
|<5
|21
|347.6
|271
|Longford
|<5
|5
|345
|141
|Kildare
|14
|45
|227
|505
|Dublin
|156
|202
|223.3
|3,008
|Meath
|23
|31
|215.3
|420
|Louth
|15
|13
|155.2
|200
|Donegal
|19
|21
|152
|242
|Westmeath
|11
|11
|147.6
|131
|Limerick
|5
|13
|133.4
|260
|Carlow
|<5
|7
|130
|74
|Tipperary
|7
|15
|117.2
|187
|Galway
|14
|27
|113.2
|292
|Roscommon
|<5
|7
|105.4
|68
|Waterford
|8
|9
|103.3
|120
|Mayo
|<5
|7
|102.7
|134
|Wicklow
|14
|10
|99.7
|142
|Wexford
|11
|12
|86.8
|130
|Laois
|<5
|3
|86.2
|73
|Monaghan
|<5
|3
|83.1
|51
|Sligo
|<5
|3
|80.9
|53
|Clare
|<5
|5
|69.9
|83
|Cavan
|7
|3
|67
|51
|Kerry
|5
|5
|53.5
|79
|Cork
|14
|19
|51.8
|281
|Kilkenny
|<5
|2
|45.3
|45
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|34.3
|11
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence is 78.1
- 5-day moving average is 499