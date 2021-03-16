14 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 349 nationwide with 18 additional deaths

print

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

17 deaths occurred in March, and 1 in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 55 – 102 years.

There has been a total of 4,552 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 15th March, the HPSC has been notified of 349 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 227,663* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

172 are men / 177 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties. **

As of 8am today, 355 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 13th, 615,934 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

451,589 people have received their first dose

164,345 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 227,663 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases** (to midnight 15Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 15Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 15Mar2021) Ireland 349 499 148.1 7,052 Offaly <5 21 347.6 271 Longford <5 5 345 141 Kildare 14 45 227 505 Dublin 156 202 223.3 3,008 Meath 23 31 215.3 420 Louth 15 13 155.2 200 Donegal 19 21 152 242 Westmeath 11 11 147.6 131 Limerick 5 13 133.4 260 Carlow <5 7 130 74 Tipperary 7 15 117.2 187 Galway 14 27 113.2 292 Roscommon <5 7 105.4 68 Waterford 8 9 103.3 120 Mayo <5 7 102.7 134 Wicklow 14 10 99.7 142 Wexford 11 12 86.8 130 Laois <5 3 86.2 73 Monaghan <5 3 83.1 51 Sligo <5 3 80.9 53 Clare <5 5 69.9 83 Cavan 7 3 67 51 Kerry 5 5 53.5 79 Cork 14 19 51.8 281 Kilkenny <5 2 45.3 45 Leitrim <5 1 34.3 11

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.