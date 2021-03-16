14 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 349 nationwide with 18 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

17 deaths occurred in March, and 1 in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 55 – 102 years.

There has been a total of 4,552 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 15th March, the HPSC has been notified of 349 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 227,663* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 172 are men / 177 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties. **

As of 8am today, 355 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 13th, 615,934 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 451,589 people have received their first dose
  • 164,345 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 227,663 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 15Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 15Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 15Mar2021)
Ireland349499148.17,052
Offaly<521347.6271
Longford<55345141
Kildare1445227505
Dublin156202223.33,008
Meath2331215.3420
Louth1513155.2200
Donegal1921152242
Westmeath1111147.6131
Limerick513133.4260
Carlow<5713074
Tipperary715117.2187
Galway1427113.2292
Roscommon<57105.468
Waterford89103.3120
Mayo<57102.7134
Wicklow141099.7142
Wexford111286.8130
Laois<5386.273
Monaghan<5383.151
Sligo<5380.953
Clare<5569.983
Cavan736751
Kerry5553.579
Cork141951.8281
Kilkenny<5245.345
Leitrim<5134.311

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence is 78.1
  • 5-day moving average is 499

