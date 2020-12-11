14 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 313 nationwide with 3 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team


The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 11 December, the HPSC has been notified of 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 75,507* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 144 are men / 169 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 70 in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties. 

As of 2pm today 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 75,507 confirmed cases reflects this.

