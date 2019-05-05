14 candidates to contest 7 Tuam seats and another 14 to fight for 7 seats in Athenry-Oranmore area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 14 candidates contesting the 7 seater Athenry-Oranmore area are Helen Jennings, Liam Carroll, David Collins, Josette Farrell, Kenneth Keavy, James Charity, Amanda McManus, Albert Dolan, Michael Hannon, Shelly Herterich Quinn, Gabe Cronnelly, Jim Cuddy, Marian Spelman and Louis O’Hara

The 14 candidates contesting the 7 seater Tuam electral area are Andrew Reddington, Tom McHugh, Pete Roche, Billy Connelly, Karey McHugh, Mary Hoade, Colm Keaveney, Donagh Killilea, Joe Sheridan, Martin Ward, Shaun Cunniffe, Stiofán De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Thomas Niland and Dermot Ryan