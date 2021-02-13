139 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 1,078 nationally, and 66 further deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 66 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

41 of these deaths occurred in February, 8 occurred in January, 7 in December and 9 occurred in November or earlier.*

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 39 – 98 years.

There has been a total of 3,931 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 12th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 208,796** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 523 are men / 549 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 433 in Dublin, 139 in Galway, 52 in Limerick, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Mayo and the remaining 362 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 898 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 171 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 10, 256,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 166,863 people have received their first dose
  • 89,818 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or a change in your sense of smell or taste, self-isolate (stay in your room) immediately and phone your GP without delay. If you are in any doubt about any symptoms you have, you should always contact your GP.”

“Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out of hours services, contact details for which are on the HSE website www.hse.ie. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.”

“The best way to protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones from serious illness as a result of COVID-19 infection is to continue taking the actions we know can effectively supress this virus. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds and wear face coverings that are fitted correctly.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*The date of 1 of these deaths is still under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 208,796 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases***(to midnight 12 Feb 2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 12 Feb 2021)New Cases during last 14 days(to 12 Feb 2021)
Ireland1,078885286.813,656
Monaghan1515526.2323
Dublin433362376.85,077
Waterford3726373.6434
Carlow1913372.4212
Wexford4926370554
Offaly2526342.5267
Louth1525334.4431
Galway13961320.1826
Laois1918307260
Mayo4323291.9381
Kildare4242286.7638
Limerick5236284.8555
Meath1033284.6555
Cavan714278.3212
Westmeath2416242.2215
Longford<56220.290
Donegal2719212.3338
Cork3453191.81,041
Wicklow2415191272
Sligo66184.6121
Tipperary1516167.3267
Leitrim104159.251
Clare1911140.6167
Kilkenny66122.9122
Roscommon<55120.878
Kerry<59114.4169

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 day incidence is 131.8
  • 5-day moving average is 885

