139 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 1,078 nationally, and 66 further deaths

print

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 66 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

41 of these deaths occurred in February, 8 occurred in January, 7 in December and 9 occurred in November or earlier.*

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 39 – 98 years.

There has been a total of 3,931 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 12th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 208,796** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

523 are men / 549 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

433 in Dublin, 139 in Galway, 52 in Limerick, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Mayo and the remaining 362 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 898 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 171 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 10, 256,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

166,863 people have received their first dose

89,818 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or a change in your sense of smell or taste, self-isolate (stay in your room) immediately and phone your GP without delay. If you are in any doubt about any symptoms you have, you should always contact your GP.”

“Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out of hours services, contact details for which are on the HSE website www.hse.ie. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.”

“The best way to protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones from serious illness as a result of COVID-19 infection is to continue taking the actions we know can effectively supress this virus. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds and wear face coverings that are fitted correctly.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*The date of 1 of these deaths is still under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 208,796 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases***(to midnight 12 Feb 2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 12 Feb 2021) New Cases during last 14 days(to 12 Feb 2021) Ireland 1,078 885 286.8 13,656 Monaghan 15 15 526.2 323 Dublin 433 362 376.8 5,077 Waterford 37 26 373.6 434 Carlow 19 13 372.4 212 Wexford 49 26 370 554 Offaly 25 26 342.5 267 Louth 15 25 334.4 431 Galway 139 61 320.1 826 Laois 19 18 307 260 Mayo 43 23 291.9 381 Kildare 42 42 286.7 638 Limerick 52 36 284.8 555 Meath 10 33 284.6 555 Cavan 7 14 278.3 212 Westmeath 24 16 242.2 215 Longford <5 6 220.2 90 Donegal 27 19 212.3 338 Cork 34 53 191.8 1,041 Wicklow 24 15 191 272 Sligo 6 6 184.6 121 Tipperary 15 16 167.3 267 Leitrim 10 4 159.2 51 Clare 19 11 140.6 167 Kilkenny 6 6 122.9 122 Roscommon <5 5 120.8 78 Kerry <5 9 114.4 169

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.