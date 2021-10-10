1,384 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported a further 1,384 new Covid cases today.

The five-day moving average of cases is 1,503.

There are 382 patients with the virus in hospital.

74 of those are in an intensive care unit.

The case numbers mark a significant drop off since Friday and Saturday, when the number hovered around the 2,000 mark – something that Eoghan de Barra, a Senior Lecturer at the Royal College of Surgeons, told Newstalk would be a “worrisome trend” if continued.

Yesterday the Government announced that 92% of adults over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, while around 91% of people over the age of 12 had received one dose.