1377 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1377* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It is the highest figure recorded in five months.

The five-day moving average has risen to 983

As of 8am today, 78 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU, an increase of 6 on this day last week.

In a message released on Social Media today, Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is now over 180 cases per 100,000 people.

He said the five-day average is at the highest level it has been at since February.

It comes as Ireland prepares to drop testing and isolation rules for fully vaccinated people arriving in from the US and Britain.

The new rules will come into effect form Monday alongside the EU Digital COVID Cert.