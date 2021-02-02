136 Galway students to receive results of deferred leaving cert exam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 136 Galway students are set to receive the results of their deferred Leaving Cert exams today.

More than 2,200 students nationwide will be able to access their marks online from midday for Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certified Applied and Junior Cycle examinations.

The option to sit the Leaving Certificate examinations was offered to all Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied candidates who had entered for the 2020 Leaving Certificate.

Of the overall number of candidates, some 1,700 had also received calculated grades.

Nearly 40 percent of Leaving Cert students are getting higher grades from the deferred exam, than they were offered in predictive grades.

Students who earn more points than in the calculated grades will have the option to start a new higher point course in September.