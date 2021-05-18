136 fraud offences recorded across county so far this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 136 fraud offences were recorded across county Galway so far this year.

This included 45 deception offences and 36 incidents of fraud where the card was not present.

16 phishing offences were recorded from January to the end of April as well as a further 16 cases where accounts were taken over.

The figures were discussed at this week’s meeting of the county joint policing committee where Tuam area councillor Karey McHugh revealed she had also recently been a victim of cyber crime.

The Independent councillor told the meeting she received a text purporting to be from AIB and described the scam as “shocking” and “highly sophisticated”.

She said she contacted the bank and had her card cancelled and passwords changed but was advised to expect another scam call where the caller would impersonate an AIB employee.

Councillor McHugh is urging people to contact Gardaí in a timely manner if they fall victim to a scam.