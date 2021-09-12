1,346 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland today

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 1,346 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland today – down 120 on yesterday.

The five-day moving average of new cases is now 1,454 – a slight decrease compared to yesterday.

Cases have been declining over the last week with the 14-day incidence rate now standing at 423 per 100,000 compared to 487 last week.

90 percent of the adult population are now fully vaccinated.

There are 315 people with COVID-19 in Irish hospitals today, the latest HSE figures show.

That’s a slight rise compared to yesterday, although a significant decline from the 362 patients a week ago.

There are currently 59 people with the virus in ICU.