1,345 cases of Covid-19 confirmed nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 here.

It’s a reduction of 41 on yesterday’s figures which were the highest in six months.

There are currently 105 people in hospital with the virus, a reduction of one person.

Of those, 21 are in intensive care units, also a decrease of one person compared to yesterday.

The five-day moving average in Ireland has risen to 1,282, compared to 983 this day last week.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population now stands at 310, while the seven-day moving average is 1,237.

The HSE continue to be affected by the recent cyber attack and the daily case figure may change due to future data review, validation and update.