Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has been notified of 1,352 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

The figure is a increase of 254 on yesterday’s figure.

There are currently 177 Covid-19 patients in hospital – of which 27 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, over 70 per cent of the Irish adult population is now fully vaccinated.

18,000 people have been vaccinated so far this weekend in 26 walk-in vaccination centres across the country.