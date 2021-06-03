1,300 fewer people on Pandemic Unemployment Payment across Galway this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are almost 1,300 fewer people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment across Galway this week.

16,984 people will receive the payment today, down from 18,290 this day last week.

It comes as nationwide, the number of people receiving the payment has dropped by over 24-thousand.

Nearly 310-thousand people will receive the payment, at a total of 91 million euro.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving the PUP continues to be Accommodation and Food Services.

Meanwhile, the sector which has seen the largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP this week is Wholesale and Retail Trade with almost 8-thousand fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.