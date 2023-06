Galway Bay fm newsroom – 127 offers of social housing were refused in Galway city over the past two years.

In 2021, out of the 395 offers, 63 were refused, while 258 were offered last year and 34 of those were refused.

According to the Irish Independent, over five thousand offers were refused nationally since 2021.

Assistant Professor of Social Policy at Maynooth University, Rory Hearne says living near family supports can be essential for some parents who struggle to afford childcare: