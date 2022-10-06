13 schools and youth centres in Galway to join Creative Schools initiative

13 schools and youth centres in Galway will join the The Art Council’s Creative Schools Initiative.

This initiative provides opportunities for children and young people to build their artistic and creative skills.

186 places were offered by the Arts Council to join its Creative Schools initiative.

Students will have the opportunity to explore creatively and engage in activities such as baking, photography, and design as part of the initiative.

The successful Galway schools and centres are: Coláiste Naomh Eoin, Coláiste Ghobnait, Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin in an Cheathrú Rua, Youthreach Ballinasloe, Portumna Community School and National Schools Gort Na Gaoithe, St Oliver Plunkett NS, St Joseph’s NS, SN Naomh Ciarán in Cill Chiaráin, SN Baile An Mhuilinn, Scoil An Linbh Íosa, Inishbofin NS, Creggs Central NS.

The latest round of offers means that 1 in 5 schools nationwide have taken part in the initiative since its formation in 2018.