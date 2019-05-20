13 per cent rise in Bus Eireann passenger numbers in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a rise of 13 per cent in passenger numbers on Bus Eireann services in the city last year.

That’s according to Bus Eireann’s annual report for 2018 – which reveals the state firm has achieved a financial recovery.

It recorded an operating profit of €1.6m last year, compared to a loss of almost €7m in 2017.

The 13 per cent rise in city passengers was supported by the revision of the network, increased frequencies and the introduction of 13 double decker buses.

Passenger numbers also rose by 13 per cent in cities Cork, Limerick and Waterford – while the national average increase during 2018 was 6.3 per cent.