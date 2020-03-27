13 new Gardai assigned to Galway Division to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 13 new Gardai have been assigned to the Galway Division in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 13 members are part of the 319 recruits who were sworn in ahead of time at the Garda College in Templemore last week.

Of the 13 new Galway Gardai, 7 began work this week while 6 more will begin service on Monday.

The recruits weren’t due to pass out until later this year but their training was accelerated as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

They will be deployed around the county to help vulnerable and elderly people in the community.

Nationally, An Garda Síochána has grown to an organisation of 14,758, which is the largest number of sworn Gardaí in the history of the State.