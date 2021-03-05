13 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 522 nationally and 9 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
4 deaths occurred in March, 3 occurred in February and 1 in January*.
The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.
There has been a total of 4,405 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 4th March, the HPSC has been notified of 522 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,169** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 275 are men / 243 are women
- 67% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 102 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 2nd, 460,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 316,056 people have received their first dose
- 144,581 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 222,169 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 04Mar2021)***
|5 day moving average (to midnight 04Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Feb2021 to 04Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (19Feb2021 to 04Mar2021)
|Ireland
|522
|518
|185.1
|8,815
|Longford
|18
|13
|393.9
|161
|Offaly
|11
|19
|383.5
|299
|Westmeath
|10
|17
|272.6
|242
|Louth
|13
|21
|263.8
|340
|Dublin
|280
|224
|259.5
|3,497
|Limerick
|14
|20
|239.1
|466
|Laois
|10
|8
|211.3
|179
|Meath
|28
|27
|208.7
|407
|Kildare
|28
|23
|204
|454
|Mayo
|6
|12
|187
|244
|Galway
|13
|21
|185.2
|478
|Donegal
|19
|16
|177.8
|283
|Carlow
|0
|4
|166.9
|95
|Tipperary
|<5
|11
|161.7
|258
|Monaghan
|7
|5
|159.6
|98
|Clare
|<5
|11
|142.2
|169
|Waterford
|<5
|6
|142
|165
|Cavan
|9
|6
|137.8
|105
|Roscommon
|<5
|6
|113.1
|73
|Wicklow
|5
|8
|95.5
|136
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|87.4
|28
|Sligo
|7
|4
|77.8
|51
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3
|73.6
|73
|Wexford
|<5
|5
|68.8
|103
|Kerry
|<5
|5
|59.6
|88
|Cork
|26
|23
|59.5
|323
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 82.6
- 5-day moving average 518