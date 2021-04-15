13 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 309 nationwide with 8 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in February and 2 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 43-92 years.

There has been a total of 4,820 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 14th April, the HPSC has been notified of 309 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 242,402* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 168 are men / 141 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 107 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath,14 in Limerick and the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties**

As of 8am today, 184 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 13th, 2021, 1,094,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 769,721 people have received their first dose
  • 325,243 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 242,402 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

  • 7-day incidence 57.0
  • 5-day moving average 358

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 14Apr2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 14Apr 2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 14Apr 2021)
Ireland309358122.65,837
Offaly1412236184
Kildare3032208.1463
Dublin107149191.82,584
Donegal2526185.9296
Laois87178.3151
Westmeath96153.2136
Longford54141.958
Cavan57139.2106
Meath515136.9267
Louth6899.3128
Wicklow5699141
Monaghan<5396.159
Mayo8889.7117
Roscommon0488.357
Galway131081.4210
Limerick141470.3137
Waterford1586879
Wexford6666.8100
Tipperary<5466.4106
Leitrim<5365.521
Cork121149.6269
Kerry<5643.364
Carlow<5342.224
Clare543744
Kilkenny<5223.223
Sligo0019.813



