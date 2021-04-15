13 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 309 nationwide with 8 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in February and 2 occurred in January or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 43-92 years.
There has been a total of 4,820 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Wednesday 14th April, the HPSC has been notified of 309 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 242,402* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 168 are men / 141 are women
- 71% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 107 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath,14 in Limerick and the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties**
As of 8am today, 184 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 13th, 2021, 1,094,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 769,721 people have received their first dose
- 325,243 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 242,402 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7-day incidence 57.0
- 5-day moving average 358
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 14Apr2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 14Apr 2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 14Apr 2021)
|Ireland
|309
|358
|122.6
|5,837
|Offaly
|14
|12
|236
|184
|Kildare
|30
|32
|208.1
|463
|Dublin
|107
|149
|191.8
|2,584
|Donegal
|25
|26
|185.9
|296
|Laois
|8
|7
|178.3
|151
|Westmeath
|9
|6
|153.2
|136
|Longford
|5
|4
|141.9
|58
|Cavan
|5
|7
|139.2
|106
|Meath
|5
|15
|136.9
|267
|Louth
|6
|8
|99.3
|128
|Wicklow
|5
|6
|99
|141
|Monaghan
|<5
|3
|96.1
|59
|Mayo
|8
|8
|89.7
|117
|Roscommon
|0
|4
|88.3
|57
|Galway
|13
|10
|81.4
|210
|Limerick
|14
|14
|70.3
|137
|Waterford
|15
|8
|68
|79
|Wexford
|6
|6
|66.8
|100
|Tipperary
|<5
|4
|66.4
|106
|Leitrim
|<5
|3
|65.5
|21
|Cork
|12
|11
|49.6
|269
|Kerry
|<5
|6
|43.3
|64
|Carlow
|<5
|3
|42.2
|24
|Clare
|5
|4
|37
|44
|Kilkenny
|<5
|2
|23.2
|23
|Sligo
|0
|0
|19.8
|13